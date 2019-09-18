CLOSE
Like Fine Wine: 22 Red Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith

Posted September 18, 2019

Jada Pinkett-Smith is the walking personification of Black don’t crack. The actress has been in the game for over 25 years and she still looks as youthful and fresh as she did back in the 90’s during her Different World days. Now two kids and two decades later, the 47-year old beauty can still stand up against women half her age and have all eyes on her.

Thanks to Instagram, Mrs. Pinkett-Smith has gotten her second wind in the Entertainment industry. Her Facebook series Red Table Talk is Emmy nominated, and her kind words send ripples across the Internet on a daily basis.

The fact that she’s still smoking hot just adds to her perfect aura.

 

Check out these smoking hot photos of Mrs. Smith.

Like Fine Wine: 22 Red Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1. Bikini Clad

2. Smoking hot.

Smoking hot. Source:Getty

3. Bad Gal Jada

4. Skin Goals

View this post on Instagram

Sun kissed vibez for the summer flex😚✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

5. Stunner

6. Prettiful

7.

View this post on Instagram

Good Morning🌞

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

8. Queen.

Queen. Source:Getty

9. Shut. It. Down.

Shut. It. Down. Source:Getty

10. A Beaute

A Beaute Source:Getty

11. Simple

Simple Source:Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo

12. Hey there!

