Lee “Scratch” Perry Passes Away, Twitter Salutes The Legend

Posted August 29, 2021

Lee Scratch Perry London 2001 Finsbury Park

Source: Martyn Goodacre / Getty


Legendary Jamaican singer and songwriter Lee “Scratch” Perry has died He was 85.

Although a cause of death has yet to be revealed, the Jamaica Observer reports that Perry passed away on Sunday (August 29) at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Jamaica.

Born Rainford Hugh Perry, Lee “Scratch” Perry was a world-renowned Reggae artist and producer, credited for innovating sound, particularly Dub, forward and went on to work with a who’s who of musicians, from Bob Marley and The Wailers to George Clinton to the Beastie Boys.

Since the announcement of his death, Twitter users including fans and fellow legends have been mourning Perry’s passing by celebrating his greatness.

We compiled some of the more poignant tributes—including words from the Prime Minister of Jamaica—below.

Rest in power Lee “Scratch” Perry.

