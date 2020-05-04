CLOSE
Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

Posted 23 hours ago

Jasmine Jordan Daughter of MJ

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Contributor / Getty


The legendary Michael Jordan has been giving a timeline of his career in his latest series ‘The Last Dance‘. Within the past few episodes you see his commitment to the court and how he gave 110% every game. One thing that might be foreshadowed by MJ’s basketball career is his children.

We want to highlight his daughter Jasmine Jordan and she is all grown up! The 27-year old has grown up fast and is beautiful! Check out some of our favorite pictures of Jasmine Jordan

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

Happy International Women’s Day 🔅

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

You See Us Rollin’ • #CoolMom

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

From 0 to Ocean, How Salty Are You?

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

One time for the one time 🏈💙

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

What IG sees vs what my son sees 🐠💚

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

an old flex on a sunday

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

madre•

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

glowing all ‘19

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

...Ready 🤷🏾‍♀️

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

let’s ride... 🚗💨

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

📍Ⓗⓞⓝⓖ Ⓚⓞⓝⓖ

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

STARGAZING|💫

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

any given monday • 💚

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Mix-no-Match

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

bbygrl•

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on

20.

