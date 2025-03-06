Larger Than Life: Celebrating Shaquille O’Neal’s 53rd Birthday With A Gallery Of Him Towering Over His Celebrity Friends

One of the most dominant and beloved players in NBA history turned 53 years old today. To celebrate his life and legacy, check out a gallery of Shaq and his countless celebrity friends over the years.Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal was born in Newark, New Jersey. His biological father struggled with drug addiction and was largely absent from his life. Subsequently, O’Neal was raised by his mother Lucille O’Neal and his stepfather (whom he refers to as just his father) Philip Harrison, who was an Army sergeant. Shaq credits his upbringing for his strong work ethic and discipline. Harrison’s career in the military caused the family to move quite frequently. After returning from Germany, the family settled in San Antonio, Texas, where Shaq attended high school. By the age of 16, he had already grown to 6’10. O’Neal quickly gained attention for his extraordinary height and athleticism. He was a dominant force in high school, leading Robert G. Cole to a state championship his senior year. The standout athlete then went on to attend Louisiana State University, where he became a college basketball megastar. Shaq earned All-American honors in both years he was in college and set the stage for his NBA career.‘The Big Diesel’ went on to become regarded as one of the greatest NBA centers (let alone players) of all time. Shaq had a dominant 19-year career, playing for six franchises (Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics). He won four NBA championships (three with the Lakers, one with the Heat) and was a 15-time All-Star. Combining unmatched size, brute strength and sneaky agility, Shaq was a force throughout his career and was honored with the MVP award in 2000. In 2016, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Additionally, Superman was included in the NBA’s Top 75 list (a list created to honor the 75th anniversary of the league’s founding). Beyond basketball, Shaw has built a successful career in entertainment and business. He’s acted in movies, released rap albums, worked/works as a sports analyst, and has way too many endorsements to count. Hs larger-than-life personality and ventures into different fields have made him a global icon. If you’ve been around and in the spotlight for as long as Shaq has, you’ve probably met just about every celebrity known to man. To celebrate his birthday and his amazing legacy, check out a gallery of Shaq in his natural habitat, having fun with his celebrity cohorts, who he is considerably larger than. HAPPY 53RD BIRTHDAY SHAQ!