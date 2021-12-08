Kim Kardashian Looked Like a Superhero and What Other Celebs Wore to the 2021 at the People’s Choice Award

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world, “And I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people.” Kim Kardashian

The celebs hit the red carpet for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in clothes that probably cost more than you and I both make in a month including Kim Kardashian who showed up looking like an expensive super hero wearing Balenciaga to accept the Fashion Icon Award.

Kenan Thompson hosted this year’s ceremony with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepting People’s Champion award, Christina Agulara acceptingPeople’s Music Icon Award and Halle Berry accepting People’s Icon of 2021 award.

Check out what your favorite celebrities wore and more below

