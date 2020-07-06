CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Kerry Washington Masks Are Being Sold, Twitter Explodes From Laughter

Posted July 6, 2020

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty


Actress, Kerry Washington better collect her coins because business is BOOMIN! The newest trend (or joke) is a face mask with Kerry Washington’s mouth on the front.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Now, why is somebody playing with our Kerry like that?! We have no clue..

Check out the mask below alongside Twitters reaction to it.

 

RELATED: Did Philly Just Catch Who Has Been Setting Off The Fireworks Every Night?!

RELATED: Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin’ Who Thought Tom Joyner Was White

RELATED: Twitter Clowns Terrence J’s Que Dog Barks After Hating On Marlon Wayans For Being More Famous

Kerry Washington Masks Are Being Sold, Twitter Explodes From Laughter  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

Latest
Jeff Johnson On How White Supremacy Impacts The…
 15 hours ago
07.07.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring On How To Deal With…
 16 hours ago
07.07.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: Why #BlackOutDay2020 Is…
 16 hours ago
07.07.20
Thandie Newton Says She Wasn’t Considered Anything As…
 18 hours ago
07.07.20
Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role After…
 19 hours ago
07.07.20
Jordan Emanuel’s Birthday Landed Her A Gig As…
 22 hours ago
07.07.20
11 items
Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke…
 23 hours ago
07.07.20
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive…
 24 hours ago
07.07.20
Front Page News: The Fourth Of July Brought…
 2 days ago
07.06.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…
 2 days ago
07.06.20
Black Tony Scammed People Out Of Rickey Smiley…
 2 days ago
07.06.20
Lizzo Claps Back At Homeowner Who Kicked Her…
 2 days ago
07.06.20
9 items
Twinning! 9 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Stole…
 2 days ago
07.06.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…
 2 days ago
07.06.20
Close