Kendrick Lamar Accepting His Grammy Turns Into 'Not Like Us' Sing-Along, Social Media Reacts
Kendrick Lamar Accepting His Grammy Turns Into ‘Not Like Us’ Sing-Along, Social Media Reacts
OVO fans, you might want to be gentle with them today. The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef heated up nearly a year ago, and the former is reaping the rewards for his nail-in-the-coffin track ‘Not Like Us.’ It culminated at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which began with Lamar’s all-denim outfit, commonly known as a Canadian tuxedo. The world saw it when he took the stage to accept the awards for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Record of the Year was especially damning for Drake because Lamar strategically took his time getting to the stage, waiting for the “Tryna strike a chord, and it’s probably A minor” line to play. The crowd recited the bar as even Beyonce and Taylor Swift danced to it. Though a smile crossed his face as the audience applauded the diss, he never mentioned Drake’s name. Instead, he spoke of his love for his hometown, which was already a heavy theme of the night, as it raised awareness of the recovery from the California wildfires. “We gon’ dedicate this one to the city. Compton, Watts, Long Beach, Inglewood, Hollywood, the Valley, San Bernardino. These are my neighborhoods that held me down since a young pup, since I was in the studio, scrapping to write the best raps,” he said. “I can’t give enough thanks to these places that I rolled around since high school, and most importantly, the people and the families out in Palisades and Altadena. This is a true testament that we will continue to restore this city.” Before the official festivities began, he also won Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video, which Mustard accepted. For what it’s worth, Drake correctly predicted Lamar’s winning night, rapping on ‘Family Matters’ that “Kendrick just opened his mouth / Someone go hand him a Grammy right now.” See how social media is reacting to Lamar’s victories below.If you have any friends who are
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Kendrick Lamar Accepting His Grammy Turns Into ‘Not Like Us’ Sing-Along, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3