Hair

Keke Palmer's Reddish Auburn Hair Is A Total Vibe

Published on January 28, 2025
keke palmer red hair

Source: Aeon / Getty

Keke Palmer has the hair game on lock with her latest look. The One Of Them Days actress turned heads when she popped out with a gorgeous new hair color on a press tour to promote her movie with Sza. Keke is working overtime on the One Of Them Days promo tour serving looks and delivering click-worthy interview bites. And just when you thought she couldn’t outdo her last look, she topped herself. The multihyphenate entertainer gave us a natural hair moment to swoon over.
With the simple caption, “Something for ya to look at. Muah, Xo” Keke hit every it-girl note. Her bouncy cinnamon curls swelled from her fully beat face. The effortless shot proves her face card never declines.

KeKe Palmer’s Natural Hair

A key to KeKe’s Palmer’s healthy natural hair is her hair regimen, which includes using a hair steamer, she can’t live without.  “My hair is so pushed and pulled all the time, and I want to make sure I’m encouraging its natural state. So when I’m not working, I try to let it run free and not do too much to it,” she told The Strategist. “This steamer helps maintain my curl pattern, and it also works for my skin. I try to use twice a week. I sit under there with the conditioner in — sometimes even with a little mask — and when I come out, my hair is so conditioned and moisturized. I think that’s so important, especially for curly hair.” Shop Now

Reddish Auburn Hair Is Trending

Keke Palmer isn’t the only celeb beauty girl rocking bold red auburn hair. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion debuted reddish-brown tresses a Paris Fashion Week. Keep scrolling for more pics of Keke’s auburn hair era.

1. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer
Source: Getty

Keke Palmer hit the promo trail in this luxe pink fur, copper satin dress, white bag, and her auburn tresses flowing in the wind as she walked into ‘Good Morning America’ on January 15.

2. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer
Source: Getty

Keke served fashion mermaid vibes in this seafoam look. 

3. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer
Source: Getty

Keke worked her red tresses in this leather look outside “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in Hudson Square on January 15, 2025 in New York City.

4. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – January 16, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 16, 2025
Source: Getty

Keke Palmer was effortlessly chic outside the NBC Studio on January 16, 2025 in New York City. 

5. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer
Source: Getty

Keke Palmer brought that fashion heat in a sultry teal satin number with black embroidery. A fur coat and her copper hair brought the drama. 

6. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – January 23, 2025

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - January 23, 2025
Source: Getty

Keke Palmer stopped by SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2025 in New York City in this spicy look. Her reddish hair looked rich against her golden blouse.

7. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – January 23, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 23, 2025
Source: Getty

Keke Palmer served princess vibes in Chelsea on January 23, 2025 in New York City.

Keke Palmer’s Reddish Auburn Hair Is A Total Vibe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

