Keke Palmer’s Reddish Auburn Hair Is A Total Vibe

KeKe Palmer’s Natural Hair

The Strategist. “This steamer helps maintain my curl pattern, and it also works for my skin. I try to use twice a week. I sit under there with the conditioner in — sometimes even with a little mask — and when I come out, my hair is so conditioned and moisturized. I think that’s so important, especially for curly hair.” “My hair is so pushed and pulled all the time, and I want to make sure I’m encouraging its natural state. So when I’m not working, I try to let it run free and not do too much to it,” she told. “This steamer helps maintain my curl pattern, and it also works for my skin. I try to use twice a week. I sit under there with the conditioner in — sometimes even with a little mask — and when I come out, my hair is so conditioned and moisturized. I think that’s so important, especially for curly hair.”

Shop Now

Reddish Auburn Hair Is Trending

Love Foxy 107.1-104.3? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Keke Palmer has the hair game on lock with her latest look. Theactress turned heads when she popped out with a gorgeous new hair color on a press tour to promote her movie with Sza. Keke is working overtime on the One Of Them Days promo tour serving looks and delivering click-worthy interview bites. And just when you thought she couldn’t outdo her last look, she topped herself. The multihyphenate entertainer gave us a natural hair moment to swoon over.With the simple caption, “Something for ya to look at. Muah, Xo” Keke hit every it-girl note. Her bouncy cinnamon curls swelled from her fully beat face. The effortless shot proves her face card never declines.A key to KeKe’s Palmer’s healthy natural hair is her hair regimen, which includes using a hair steamer, she can’t live without.Keke Palmer isn’t the only celeb beauty girl rocking bold red auburn hair. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion debuted reddish-brown tresses a Paris Fashion Week. Keep scrolling for more pics of Keke’s auburn hair era.