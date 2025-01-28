Keke Palmer's Reddish Auburn Hair Is A Total Vibe
KeKe Palmer’s Natural HairA key to KeKe’s Palmer’s healthy natural hair is her hair regimen, which includes using a hair steamer, she can’t live without. “My hair is so pushed and pulled all the time, and I want to make sure I’m encouraging its natural state. So when I’m not working, I try to let it run free and not do too much to it,” she told The Strategist. “This steamer helps maintain my curl pattern, and it also works for my skin. I try to use twice a week. I sit under there with the conditioner in — sometimes even with a little mask — and when I come out, my hair is so conditioned and moisturized. I think that’s so important, especially for curly hair.” Shop Now
Reddish Auburn Hair Is TrendingKeke Palmer isn’t the only celeb beauty girl rocking bold red auburn hair. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion debuted reddish-brown tresses a Paris Fashion Week. Keep scrolling for more pics of Keke’s auburn hair era.
Keke Palmer hit the promo trail in this luxe pink fur, copper satin dress, white bag, and her auburn tresses flowing in the wind as she walked into ‘Good Morning America’ on January 15.
Keke served fashion mermaid vibes in this seafoam look.
Keke worked her red tresses in this leather look outside “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in Hudson Square on January 15, 2025 in New York City.
Keke Palmer was effortlessly chic outside the NBC Studio on January 16, 2025 in New York City.
Keke Palmer brought that fashion heat in a sultry teal satin number with black embroidery. A fur coat and her copper hair brought the drama.
Keke Palmer stopped by SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2025 in New York City in this spicy look. Her reddish hair looked rich against her golden blouse.
Keke Palmer served princess vibes in Chelsea on January 23, 2025 in New York City.
