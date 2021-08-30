HomeEntertainment News

Privately?: Kim & Kanye West Working On Relationship

Posted 24 hours ago

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN


Kanye West clearly is taking his time on everything. Besides his neverending DONDA listening tour, it seems that Yeezy’s divorce from Kim Kardashian might not be a lock.

Speculation that the couple might be attempting to mend their relationship has been running rampart ever since Kim made it out to his Ye’s first DONDA listening session in Atlanta. Then the troll game was in full effect when she was seen in a wedding dress and veil at the Soldier Field listening session this past Thursday (August 26).

So of course, sources are telling TMZ it’s a possibility:

Sources close to K & Y tell us … there actually is a chance they could get back together. They’ve been spending time together privately and “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”

While our sources say their divorce is still on, it’s possible Kim might withdraw the divorce petition. There’s obviously a lot of love and history between the former pair, but many areas of disagreement that have to be worked out.

We’re told one of the glimmers of hope is that both Kim and Ye want what’s best for their kids, and if they can work things out it’s a win for the entire family.

Considering all things Yeezy, we’ll believe it when we see it. But hey, divorce is a choice.

Lastly, don’t say we didn’t tell ya not to bank on any Kanye West DONDA release dates.

 

 

Privately?: Kim & Kanye West Working On Relationship  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

