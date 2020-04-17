CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live, “I Don’t Compete I Complete”

Posted April 17, 2020

Big Sean

Source: Hot 107.5 / HOT 107.5


Jhene Aiko & Big Sean had a conversation on Instagram that left a lot of peoples scratching their heads. Are they together or not?! Big Sean made his feelings very obvious during the Instagram Live saying he will beat anyone up trying to pursue Jhene Aiko.

The confusing part is right after Sean Don said that Jhene threw out the disclaimer that her DM’s are “open”. Hmmm, well whatever is going on with them it made a very interesting conversation!

 

Related: Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her 11 Year Old Daughter

Related: Truth Time: Big Sean Gets Candid On Naya Rivera Break Up

 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live, “I Don’t Compete I Complete”  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

#Diddy50 🖤

A post shared by Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo 🌋 (@jheneaiko) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

all love. all ways. always

A post shared by Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo 🌋 (@jheneaiko) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

The older cooler kids 💙

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Twenty 88 💚 pls come back

A post shared by Jhene Aiko Island (@chilomboparadise) on

9.

10.

Latest
First Lady Michelle Obama Holds Event At White House With College-Bound Students
Your Kids Can Read Along With Michelle Obama
 57 mins ago
04.18.20
Kenyans To Receive Hennessy in COVID-19 Care Packages
 16 hours ago
04.17.20
This Is How Jordyn Woods Looks During Her…
 17 hours ago
04.17.20
I Love Serving Curves In Lucky Brand’s Extended…
 18 hours ago
04.17.20
Flip Or Flop Fort Worth
Here’s Your Chance To Be On An HGTV…
 22 hours ago
04.17.20
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
10 items
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live, “I…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Jay Mazini Gives $40,000 To Checkers Employees During…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing &…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking New Look Has Everyone Concerned,…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
The Flossy Posse Is Back With Queen Latifah…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 2 days ago
04.16.20
Close