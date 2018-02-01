Jennifer Lopez Arrived To The Guess Campaign Reveal Looking Like Glamour

Jennifer Lopez is starring in the Spring 2018 Guess campaign. The 48-year-old singer and actress arrived to the Guess Campaign Reveal starring Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday evening. The singer brought along her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez to the event. The couple stole the show, just oozing Hollywood glamour! Lopez arrived in a eggshell blue corset dress and matching pale blue and white fur. Click through our gallery and see Lopez, Rodriguez, and all the festivities from the event.

1. JENNIFER LOPEZ Jennifer wore her hair in a curly up with a cascading bang. She wore a diamond necklace and drop earrings.

3. Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal Starring, Jennifer Lopez She paired her eggshell blue look with sparkly pumps and a white clutch. This is an A+ ensemble! (Can you believe the dress is Guess?!).

4. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive to the event together.

5. ALEX RODRIGUEZ AND JENNIFER LOPEZ Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez get ready for red carpet photos.

6. ALEX RODRIGUEZ AND JENNIFER LOPEZ Alex Rodriguez compliments Jennifer Lopez’s look with his deep blue velvet blazer.

7. JENNIFER LOPEZ This eggshell blue is perfect for the season. Jennifer Lopez looks amazing (and far from 48 years old!).

8. DRAYA MICHELE Draya Michele at the Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal starring Jennifer Lopez on January 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

9. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND MODELS Jennifer Lopez poses with Guess models on the red carpet.

10. ALEX RODRIGUEZ AND JENNIFER LOPEZ The couple pose for a photo.

11. PARIS HILTON Paris Hilton attends the Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal starring Jennifer Lopez.