Jeannie Mai, “If It Requires Pants Or A Bra It Ain’t Happening” [Photos]

Posted 20 hours ago

Young Jeezy & Jeannie Mai

Source: Getty / Getty


Young Jeezy has recently proposed to his girlfriend Jeannie Mai. It is safe to say they have been celebrating all quarantine together (WINK WINK). Now, Jeannie was feeling spicy and posted some thirst traps to the Gram! Alongside the thirst traps served by Ms Snow-woman she had a caption we can all relate to saying, “If It Requires Pants Or A Bra It Ain’t Happening”.

The snowman must’ve melted because it’s getting hot in here!! Live your life girl we are NOT mad at you!

Check out all the thirst traps Jeannie Mai has given us thus far below!

 

Jeannie Mai, “If It Requires Pants Or A Bra It Ain’t Happening” [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

View this post on Instagram

@Fabletics is proud to fight for equality and justice for the Black community. Our tee advocates for joining our voices. For championing racial injustice. For creating a lasting impact. It’s time we speak as one in the name of permanent, lasting change. And we can make these changes together. We will be donating 100% of net proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund to support the fight for racial justice and equality. None of us can change the system on our own. It’s time to speak as one in the name of permanent, lasting change. Let’s make a real difference - together. Link in bio to join me and learn how 100% of your donation will work with the NAACP to seek structural changes, eliminate disparities and fight to achieve racial justice for all Americans. Please check link in bio. #fableticsambassador #TogetherWeChange

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

View this post on Instagram

Quarantini-kini 🏝💭

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

View this post on Instagram

My pinky nail and I social distancing ↔️

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

