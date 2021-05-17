HomeEntertainment News

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Posted 10 hours ago

J.Cole wasn’t hiding his wife from the world but hiding the wor…well this is a completely different scenario, to say the least. Cole has always been very private with his personal life and gives out little information about who he surrounds himself with. Melissa Heholt, has been the rapper’s best-kept secret for a very long time.

During a conversation with Ryan Coogler, J.Cole’s spot was BLOWN up by the interviewer about his marriage From that day on we found out about Ms.Hehlot aka Mrs.Nice Watch. J.Cole’s wife has little information about her on the internet but what we do know is she is a wedding planner and once was a school teacher. The private power couple has welcomed two baby boys to the world. It is safe to say the Carolina rapper has a ride or die right beside him.

Drum roll please.. Check out some rare photos of J.Cole’s wife, Melissa Heholt below!

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

