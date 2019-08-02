HomeTJMS

Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings [WATCH]

Posted August 2, 2019

We’re accustomed to Idris Elba making us hot but the tables have turned.

Elba sat down with “First We Feast” for a plate of spicy wings and good conversation. It started off as if Elba wasn’t phased by the wing spice, even joking at one point, “I must say I expected some real competition with these hot wings.”

But the sentiment didn’t last long because by the end of the interview Elba was feeling the heat.

In the interview, Elba talked about everything from London Hip-Hop to “The Wire”. Elba even revealed that the show’s casting director asked for him to hide his accent during the audition process. He revealed, “She said ‘I love you, I gotta bring you into this audition, but you have to promise that you can’t tell him you’re from East London.’”

Watch the full video above to hear more from our favorite UK import and see which wing flavor took him out!

Here are five more entertaining “First We Feast” interviews below.

Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

