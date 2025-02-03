Iconic Moments From the 2025 GRAMMYs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

1. Beyoncé, the Most-Awarded & Most-Nominated Artist in Grammy History, FINALLY Takes Home Album of the Year Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for “COWBOY CARTER” onstage with Blue Ivy Carter during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,females,daughter,award,annual event,beyonce knowles,blue ivy carter,album of the year,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

2. Doechii Accepts Grammy for Best Rap Album. She is the Third Female to Win the Award in Grammy History. Source: Getty Doechii at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,crypto.com arena,doechii – rapper,67th grammy awards

3. The Newest Grammy Queen WOWed the Crowd With her Iconic Performance & Received a Well-Deserved Standing-Ovation Source: Getty Doechii at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,crypto.com arena,doechii – rapper,67th grammy awards

4. Where's the Broom? Kendrick Lamar Took Home a Trophy in Each Grammy Category He was Nominated for "Not Like Us” Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for “Not Like Us”, poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,rap,winning,performing arts event,journalist,press room,kendrick lamar,song of the year,record of the year,music video,winners’ room,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

5. The Late Quincy Jones Was Honored with the Ultimate Tribute. Stars like Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monae all Took the Stage to Remember the Icon. Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – February 2, 2025: Tribute to Quincy Jones at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,tribute event,grammy awards,quincy jones,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

6. "Go Do That." Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds is a LEGEND & Should Always Be Addressed as Such. The Iconic Singer, Songwriter, Producer Sidestepped Disrespect on the Red Carpet in a Way Only He Could. But, the World was Reminded Babyface is One the Culture Indeed Does NOT Play About. Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Babyface attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,babyface – musician,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

7. "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift." Alicia Keys Reminded the World of What is Truly Important While Accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Honoree Alicia Keys accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Genesis Ali Dean onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,impact,alicia keys,global,dr. dre,stage – performance space,honoree,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards