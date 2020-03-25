CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusive

How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing

Posted 13 hours ago

Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson - Second Line And After Party

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

If your reading this it must be your birthday..plot twist you can’t go out this year. Due to the COVID-19 virus spreading mostly every state has called for everyone to stay home.

Listen Live

Many people go out and meet up with friends for a night out but this year the plans have altered. No worries though, we got you! Here are some steps you can follow to have the best birthday at home so you can dodge getting the Coronavirus.

Have a virtual cheers and most importantly Happy Birthday!!

RELATED:

The Latest North Carolina Coronavirus NC Updates

Karen Clark Uses Time At Home To Try New Recipes…What Are You Cooking?

How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Listen to music

Listen to music

giphy

2. FaceTime PARTY!!

FaceTime PARTY!!

giphy

3. Drink a lil sum sum

Drink a lil sum sum

giphy

4. Bake a birthday cake

Bake a birthday cake

giphy

5. Play video games

Play video games

giphy

Latest
Tyra Banks’ Coronavirus Raps Are Exactly How We…
 5 hours ago
03.25.20
5 items
How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing
 13 hours ago
03.25.20
Local Man Describes Recovery From COVID19
 13 hours ago
03.25.20
10 Habits You Can Create During Quarantine That…
 13 hours ago
03.25.20
#NotDying4WallStreet Goes Viral After Trump Demands Everyone Back…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
Can Coronavirus Live On Your Hair? Here’s What…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
#QuarantineLife: L&HH’s Mimi Faust And Boo Ty Young…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Mom In Medically…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
Ari Lennox Joins K Camp, 6lack and Tink…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
No School, Cool! Keep Your Kids On Track…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
Who Is Annie Turnbo Malone?
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
Tory Lanez Does IG Live Sing-A-Longs With Some…
 14 hours ago
03.25.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 15 hours ago
03.25.20
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Oprah Has Stedman Staying In Guest House; Leaves…
 23 hours ago
03.24.20
Close