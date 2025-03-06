Listen Live
How to Adjust to Clocks Springing Forward

Published on March 6, 2025
Spring Forward. Daylight saving time banner with wall clock

Source: Heiness / Getty

This weekend, daylight saving time (DST) kicks in, meaning it’s time to “spring forward” and set your clocks ahead one hour. The change takes place at 2:00 AM on Sunday, March 9. While many enjoy the extra daylight in the evening, the transition can disrupt sleep patterns. To make the shift easier, consider adjusting your sleep schedule by going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night leading up to the weekend.

Additionally, try to get some sunlight in the morning to help reset your body’s internal clock. Physical activity can also boost your energy levels, helping you adjust more easily. Another helpful tip is to avoid caffeine in the afternoon, as it can interfere with sleep and leave you feeling groggy.

For those who struggle with the time change, it’s important to give yourself time to adjust. It can take a few days for your body to adapt, so be patient and try to stay consistent with your sleep habits.

Remember, while the change may be tough for the first few days, it also brings the benefit of longer evenings and more daylight hours. So, set those clocks ahead and embrace the extra sunshine!

Check out a few extra tips below to make the change smoother and easier on the body! 

1. Shift Your Sleep Schedule Gradually

Source: Getty

One of the best ways to ease into the time change is by adjusting your sleep schedule before the clocks change. A few days before daylight saving time, try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier each day. This gradual shift can help your body adjust without too much shock when the time change happens.

2. Get Exposure to Morning Light

Source: Getty

Sunlight is a powerful tool in resetting your body’s internal clock. Make it a point to spend time outdoors in the morning to help signal to your body that it’s time to wake up. Exposure to natural light first thing can help you adjust more quickly to the new schedule.

 

3. Stay Active Throughout the Day

Source: Getty

Getting some physical activity during the day can help your body stay energized, making it easier to adjust to the new routine. Whether it’s a morning jog, a workout, or a walk after work, regular exercise can help balance your energy levels and make falling asleep at night easier.

4. Cut Back on Caffeine

Source: Getty

While caffeine can give you a quick boost, drinking it late in the day can disrupt your sleep. Since you’ll already be adjusting to a new sleep schedule, avoid caffeine after 2 p.m. to ensure you’re able to fall asleep at a reasonable time.

 

5. Give Yourself Time

Source: Getty

Adjusting to daylight saving time doesn’t happen overnight. Be patient with your body and allow a few days for it to get used to the time change. It may take up to a week to feel fully adjusted, so don’t worry if you don’t feel immediately energized the first few days.

By following these tips, you can minimize the effects of daylight saving time and get back to feeling your best in no time. Remember, it’s all about consistency and allowing your body the time it needs to adjust.

6. Hydrate Well

Source: Getty

Dehydration can make fatigue worse, so drink plenty of water.

 

7. Use a Sleep Mask

Source: Getty

A sleep mask can block out light if you’re waking up earlier than usual.

8. Eat Balanced Meals

Source: Getty

Eating nutritious meals helps keep your energy levels steady.

9. Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

Source: Getty

Wind down with a relaxing activity, like reading or meditating, to signal your body it’s time to sleep.

10. Limit Screen Time Before Bed:

Source: Getty

The blue light from screens can interfere with your ability to fall asleep, so try to avoid devices an hour before bed.

