How to Adjust to Clocks Springing Forward

This weekend, daylight saving time (DST) kicks in, meaning it’s time to “spring forward” and set your clocks ahead one hour. The change takes place at 2:00 AM on Sunday, March 9. While many enjoy the extra daylight in the evening, the transition can disrupt sleep patterns. To make the shift easier, consider adjusting your sleep schedule by going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night leading up to the weekend.

Additionally, try to get some sunlight in the morning to help reset your body’s internal clock. Physical activity can also boost your energy levels, helping you adjust more easily. Another helpful tip is to avoid caffeine in the afternoon, as it can interfere with sleep and leave you feeling groggy.

For those who struggle with the time change, it’s important to give yourself time to adjust. It can take a few days for your body to adapt, so be patient and try to stay consistent with your sleep habits.

Remember, while the change may be tough for the first few days, it also brings the benefit of longer evenings and more daylight hours. So, set those clocks ahead and embrace the extra sunshine!

Check out a few extra tips below to make the change smoother and easier on the body!

