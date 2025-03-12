High School Track Star Says Viral Baton Attack Was Accidental, Social Media Weighs In

“I just felt a bang on my head, and then I fell off the track immediately,” Tucker said.

Tucker was seen on camera dropping her baton and reaching for her head.

“The whole coliseum pretty much gasped,” said Tamarro Tucker, Kaelen’s mother. “I just jumped up out of the bleachers immediately and ran to her on the main floor.”

The 16-year-old was diagnosed with a concussion.

The family said neither the athlete who struck Kaelen nor the other team’s coaches checked on her or reached out afterward.

“To see that they kept running and she not stop and check on my daughter. That was the part I was like, it couldn’t have been an accident,” Tamarro Tucker said.