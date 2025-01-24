High School Basketball Player Punches Opponent Mid-Game For Allegedly Calling Him N-Word
An overwhelming competitive nature and trash-talking are expected when participating in sports—whether intramural or professional—but you don’t cross some lines. Allegedly, a Georgia high school student learned that the hard way after he allegedly called a player on the opposing team the N-word while playing a game in Calhoun during a 6 p.m. game on Jan. 3. It was all caught on video that shows players seemingly waiting on an inbound when a 16-year-old on the Rockmart High School team turned around and shoved the Sonoraville High School student to the ground in the paint. He popped right back up, which is when the Rockmart student punched him again. His teammates immediately rushed over to his defense, leading to another one falling to the hardwood after getting rocked in the face. Thankfully, players and officials broke it up before it turned into an all-out brawl. TMZ reports that the 16-year-old’s anger was ignited because the first kid he punched “kept calling him the N-word, and he lost his temper.” The cops are reportedly investigating the incident, and the Rockmart teen has been charged with two charges of simple battery. However, it hasn’t been announced if the Sonoraville student will face any hate charges, as it hasn’t been confirmed if he actually used the slur several times. Officials from Rockmart High School and Sonoraville High School have yet to offer public comment on the incident. However, social media has already responded; see the reactions below.
