Hella Feelings: Issa Rae Shares Cast Photos From Insecure’s Final Shoot

Posted June 15, 2021

Welp, we knew the fifth season of Insecure would mean the end for HBO’s hit series, but still … why tho? On Friday (June 11) Issa Rae got all of Twitter in their feelings after sharing some very touching photos of herself along with castmates. According to Rae, filming has officially wrapped for the new season, and today marked the show’s final day of shoots.

It feels like a bunch of our really close friends are moving to the other side of the world. Sure, we’ll have reruns and quotables for days.. but still, you know?

A premiere date for the final season has not yet been announced, but it is scheduled to arrive sometime this year. In the meantime, see more footage from the final shoot of Insecure as well fan reactions below.

Hella Feelings: Issa Rae Shares Cast Photos From Insecure’s Final Shoot  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

