Heart Eyes: Dani Leigh Servin’ LOOKS In The House [Photos]

Posted 12 hours ago

Dani Leigh gotta be the most fun person to social distancing with. Dani has been trying on her new SavagexFenty collab, making music & living her best life! Oh, did I mention her caption game is A1? With captions like, “Could i be ur Quarantingggg 😋?” . I guess at this point of the quarantine it’s when in doubt Instagram it out?

Our lil bebe has been blowing up and staying out the way. Check out some of her quarantine photos below!

 

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

I look cool? @champagnepapi

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

I was holding my breath 😩 #insideisnice

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

7.

