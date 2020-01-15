CLOSE
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of Her Most Glamorous Looks Of 2019

Posted 8 hours ago

2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Source: David Crotty / Getty


Regina King has been entertaining us since her debut role in 227, 35 years ago. She has given us the opportunity to fall so deeply in love with her with each role she dedicates herself to. Her diverse resume lends itself to comedy, drama, and action. As a result, Regina is the recipient of 3 Primetime Emmy Awards, 1 Academy Award, and 1 Golden Globe Award.

With all the movies, red carpet events, and award shows, Regina King knows how to slay a red carpet. I love how she stays true to herself and keeps her looks classic. She’s here for the extra flare but doesn’t take it overboard. Regina knows the power of a little black dress or a power suit and she uses it to her advantage. 

Today Regina King turns 49 years old. What a gift it is to not look a day older than the run of your career. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 10 of Regina King’s most glamorous red carpet looks.

1. REGINA KING AT SEAN COMBS’ 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019

REGINA KING AT SEAN COMBS' 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019 Source:Getty

Regina King gave serious lewks at Sean Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash in a plaid Area suit.

2. REGINA KING AT HBO’S POST EMMY AWARDS RECEPTION, 2019

REGINA KING AT HBO'S POST EMMY AWARDS RECEPTION, 2019 Source:Getty

Regina King arrived for the HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception in a chic, metallic, green suit.

3. REGINA KING AT THE 47TH ANNUAL AMA AWARDS, 2019

REGINA KING AT THE 47TH ANNUAL AMA AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Can we talk about how regal Regina King looked at the 47th Annual AMA Awards? She wore a black fringe Ashi Studio Fall 2019 Couture gown.

4. REGINA KING AT THE LACMA ART + FILM GALA, 2019

REGINA KING AT THE LACMA ART + FILM GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Regina King wore Gucci to the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA. Perfection!

5. REGINA KING AT THE LA PREMIERE OF “WATCHMEN”, 2019

REGINA KING AT THE LA PREMIERE OF "WATCHMEN", 2019 Source:Getty

Regina King went to the Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series “Watchmen” in a gorgeous black-tiered Oscar de la Renta gown.

6. REGINA KING AT THE ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE’ STUDIOS, 2019

REGINA KING AT THE 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE' STUDIOS, 2019 Source:Getty

Regina King was seen arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in a blue, two-piece suit.

7. REGINA KING AT THE 6TH ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS, 2019

REGINA KING AT THE 6TH ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Regina King attended the 6th Annual LMGI Awards dressed in a purple, silk jumpsuit.

8. REGINA KING AT MISSY ELLIOT’S VMA AFTER PARTY, 2019

REGINA KING AT MISSY ELLIOT'S VMA AFTER PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty

Regina King dressed ultra casual at the MTV VMA after party celebrating the Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott. She wore a simple track suit.

9. REGINA KING AT THE HBO SUMMER TCA PANELS, 2019

REGINA KING AT THE HBO SUMMER TCA PANELS, 2019 Source:Getty

Regina King attended the HBO Summer TCA Panels in a colorful, printed matching set.

10. REGINA KING AT THE 73RD ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, 2019

REGINA KING AT THE 73RD ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Regina King looked radiant in a pink, silk Prada dress at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards.

