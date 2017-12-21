Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

Posted December 21, 2017

Gucci switched it up for their Spring/Summer 2018 ad campaign. Rather than having uber detailed photos (typically shot by Glen Luchford), the fashion house had surrealist digital paintings created to advertise their latest collection. The collection is titled “Utopian Fantasy,” and references some of your favorite fairy tale figures, decked out in no other than Gucci. We love the inclusiveness of the ad, featuring men and women of various races. However, we’re loving the photos of the Black women, rocking their natural hair. Step into the world of this over the top splendor and click through our gallery to see all the #GucciHallucinations. Which image is your favorite?

Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

2. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

3. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

4. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

5. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

6. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

7. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

8. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

9. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

10. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN

