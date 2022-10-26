Goonica & Super Gremlin?! Social Media Is Not Happy With Monica And Kodak Black Dating Rumors

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Social media are very inquisitive that the Goonica & Super Gremlin could possibly be an item.

While in her birthday season, Monica shared on her Instagram story that she was “On a date kinda nervous,” with a winking emoji. After the story post, she posted a photo with Kodak Black which had people’s antennas going off because she captioned it “THANK YOUUUUU,” holding a Birkin bag and Black holding up a money spread.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On top of that, the two look like they’ve spending a lot of time together besides spending her 42nd birthday together. The 25-year-old Florida rapper posted a video of them riding around together singing R&B music, pulled up with flowers for her at her concert, and they also danced together in a TikTok video.

Fans were super shocked with the pairing because not only of the 17-year age difference and just their personalities. But some were also not surprised because the legendary singer is known for loving on hood men and being a “ride or die”

“In a world where Faith Evans married Stevie J and Toni Braxton got engaged to Birdman, it isn’t insane at all to think Monica would be dating Kodak Black,” a Twitter user said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE: Monica Serves Face And Body On Instagram In Honor Of Her 42nd Birthday

SEE: Monica Denise Serves Looks In A Dolce & Gabbana Monochrome Ensemble

SEE: Monica Shows Off Her Natural Tresses And Flawless Skin

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Kodak Black Donates $50K Worth Of Water To Help Haiti’s Water Crisis

SEE: I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest

Neither of them have confirmed if they’re actually an item or just friends but check out the reactions below!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Goonica & Super Gremlin?! Social Media Is Not Happy With Monica And Kodak Black Dating Rumors was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com