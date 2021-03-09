CLOSE
Give Bow Wow His Flowers! Celebrate His Birthday With 7 Throwbacks That’ll Remind You Of His Glory Days

Posted March 9, 2021

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening

Source: Getty Images / We TV

Before Bow Wow started to become a monthly laughing stock of the internet, he was a teenage heartthrob that stole the hearts of all the young girls in the early 2000s.  Starting with his major debut in 2000, he had huge collaborations that catapulted his career with the help of his mentor Jermaine Dupri.  Not only did he top the charts with singles featuring Snoop Dogg, Xscape, Jagged Edge, his videos also were super star-studded.

Back in the day, “Lil Bow Wow” served hits after hits with seven number one singles and 11 top 10 hits according to Billboard. He then continued his success year after year with sold out shows with the Scream Tour.  On top of making strides on the charts, he added acting to his resume.  He starred in movies like Like Mike, Roll Bounce, Johnson Family Vacation, Madea’s Big Happy Family, and Lottery Ticket that are easily favorites of the black culture.  After shedding “Lil” from his name, and being known as Mr. 106 & Park, he became the host of the popular day-time TV show after Terrence J and Rosci Diaz.

Now a father of two, he chooses to go by his government name, Shad Moss, to show his growth over the years.  From Growing Up Hip Hop and sometimes going viral for the wrong reasons, Bow Wow still manages to stay relevant today.  Though he’s had some questionable moments and continues to be the butt of the joke when he does things like wanting to shift his career to joining WWE, partying on a mini boat, packing out a venue during a deadly pandemic, or getting caught in a lie pretending to fly private; we need to give him his flowers.

We can’t forget how he ran the 2000s with his music and his big-screen appearances so to celebrate his 34th birthday, check out these 7 throwbacks that’ll remind you of Bow Wow’s glory days.

SEE ALSO: Star Transformation: Bow Wow Over The Years

1. Bow Wow (That’s My Name) ft. Snoop Dogg

2. Bounce With Me ft. Xscape

3. Shortie Like Mine ft. Chris Brown

4. Let Me Hold You ft. Omarion

5. Outta My System

6. Like You ft. Ciara

7. Fresh Az I’m Iz ft. Mike Jones

