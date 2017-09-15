Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14)

Posted September 15, 2017

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Ava DuVernay

A night not soon forgotten. A night that further amplifies the message of 13TH. So we don’t forget. Thank you to my peers in the @TelevisionAcad for recognizing our work. Onward! xo

2. Jamie Fox

Last night was a huge success at the #handinhand Hurricane relief event…big shout to my good friend @leonardodicaprio … A person who I know is always aware and ready to help in times of need… we have a long way to go as far as rebuilding every area that was affected by these violent hurricanes…you can still give. Text “GIVE” 80077 to donate.

3. Beyonce

Thanks to everyone who donated to BeyGOOD and contributed to helping so many families in Houston. Thank you Pastor Rudy, Michelle, Ingrid and all at St. John’s Church. Thank you to Trae Tha Truth and your crew. Y’all are so consistently dedicated to our community. Thank you!! There is still work to do so please continue to donate and do all you can to restore our city.

4. Michael Strahan

So happy to have the gang back together! Good luck to all the teams this season and a big wish of health to all the players! The 2017 NFL Season is officially kicked off and so are all your fantasy leagues…..Lol

5. Yara Shahidi

View this post on Instagram

✨Du-rag chronicles✨

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

✨Du-rag chronicles✨

6. Ruben Studdard

@cigarmenofdistinction on the Green!!

7. Serena Williams

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️

8. Sloane Stephens

View this post on Instagram

2017 US OPEN CHAMPION #GRATEFUL

A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) on

2017 US OPEN CHAMPION #GRATEFUL

9. Lavell Crawford

Show ready Virginia Beach funnybone sold out and hilarious!

10. Phaedra Parks

#missingyou @unbreakable7872 Franco & Sophia ♥️ #mifamilia always #funtimes #thankyou for #loving me & my boys 💕💕

11. Gabrielle Sidibe

I have patience for exactly 1 fashion show this year and I choose #AdditionElle !!!!! Makeup by @cygmakeup and hair by @chuckielovehair !!! #fashionweek

12. Joseph Sikora & La La Anthony

50 Central meets POWER! We are about to start season 5 and me and @lala are HYPED! ♥️👊👊🏼🏼💥💥🔥🔥 if you like my shirt hit up @slangism and get you one

13. Ludacris

What’s that you say? You’ve never seen this many black people at a medieval castle before? Yeah that’s exactly why I brought them. 🤣🤣 #kingluda

14. Demetria McKinney

The many moods of me! Follow me on #snapchat @demetria4real see what I’m up to!! #demetriamckinney #easy #saturday

