Fans Lusts Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]

Posted 22 hours ago

It looks like fans are just noticing Tyler Perry’s sex appeal after his most recent posts.

The movie mogul has been consistent with showing off some photos in the gym and exploring during the pandemic that may have caught the ladies’ eye.

Yesterday Perry posted a photo, with some gray sweat shorts and fans couldn’t help to lust over what was left to the imagination.  Twitter went wild with compliments and couldn’t help but notice how good he looks!

Check out the reactions to his slight thirst trap below!

