CLOSE
HomeBlack History Month

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

Posted 17 hours ago

Greek Graphic Updated

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922 at Butler University in  Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young women: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure.  The sorority has over 85,000 members with 500 chapters in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea. 

Motto: “Greater Service, Greater Progress”

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Symbol: The Poodle

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. MC Lyte

MC Lyte

2. Kelly Price

Kelly Price

3. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Vanessa Bell Armstrong

4. Victoria Rowell

Victoria Rowell

5. Anna Maria Horsford

Anna Maria Horsford
Latest
11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
Black Love Separated By Bars: I Was 3…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes…
 4 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 4 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 4 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 4 days ago
02.13.20
Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A…
 4 days ago
02.13.20
Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle…
 5 days ago
02.12.20
Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle…
 5 days ago
02.12.20
2020 Essence Festival Of Culture Lineup Announced: Janet…
 5 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 5 days ago
02.12.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close