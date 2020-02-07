CLOSE
HomeBlack History Month

Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi

Posted 17 hours ago

Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.

Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”

Colors: Purple and Gold

Symbol: Lamp

Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson

2. Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley

3. Terrance J

Terrance J

4. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan

5. Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner Source:Radio 1 Digital - Charlotte

om Joyner, One More Time Experience , Al B Sure , KEM , MAZE , Frankie Beverly kem,frankie beverly,charlotte,maze,al b sure,one more time experience,om joyner

6. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal Source:Getty

FILE: Shaquille O’Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on with his hands on his hips during a National Basketball Association game against the Phoenix Suns at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Matt A. Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) vertical,photography,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,looking,basketball – sport,nba,los angeles lakers,match – sport,shaquille o’neal,professional sport,the forum – inglewood,hip,basketball hoop,phoenix suns,hand,nba pro basketball

Latest
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
20 items
Listen, Travis Kelce Can Wrap Us Up In…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Report: New Footage Shows Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Hitting…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Get It, Sis! Keke Palmer Named Official Spokesperson…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Colin Kaepernick Knows His Rights And Wants Everyone…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Johnny Mathis Concert NC Symphony
Johnny Mathis Register To Win
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close