LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Eva Marcille is divorcing her husband Michael Sterling after four years of marriage together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna filed for divorce from her husband earlier this week, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The 38 year old continued in a statement, “this has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.”

The model exclusively told PEOPLE, “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 7, 2018 and share three children together, sons 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling, as well as Eva’s daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship.

While we’re devastated to learn the news of their separation, we can’t help but to look back on some of their happier moments together. Here are a few of our favorite memories of the couple that’ll always make us smile.

Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com