From being a successful gospel artist, to hosting her own radio show and sharing her family on TV One’s “We’re The Campbells,” Erica Campbell continues to prove she’s unstoppable in everything she does! Today we celebrate all that she is on her birthday, April 29!

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com