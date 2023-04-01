Radio One Exclusive

Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap

Published on April 1, 2023

The Dreamville Music Festival kicked off today at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. With the gates opening at noon, a total of 13 acts hit the stage in under 12 hours!

Day 1 was headlined by none other than legendary R&B act Usher! Other performances include Lil Durk, Ari Lenox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Earthgang, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, SiR, Lute, Omen, Marqus Clay, and Victony.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite pictures and videos from day 1 at Dreamville’s annual music celebration!

