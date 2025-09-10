Drake Trolls Kai Cenat’s Hairline Over His Criticism Of ‘Iceman’ Livestream

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Just weeks after Drake and Kai Cenat came together to release fan-created videos for his PartyNextDoor-assisted track “Somebody Loves Me,” the rapper seems to be at war with the streamer.

A few days ago, Cenat was watching episode three of Drake’s Iceman livestream, where he previewed several new songs like “Dog House” featuring Yeat, “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2″ with Cash Cobain, and “That’s Just How I Feel.”

After the stream ended, Cenat was underwhelmed with the new tracks, calling the hour-and-a-half-long episode “the biggest waste of my f-cking time.”

“I can’t fake it. That was so ass,” Cenat told his chat.

Drake doesn’t take criticism well, so per usual, he turned to Instagram to address it in the most roundabout way possible.

While overseas doing a run of European shows, he was excited to perform in Paris, posting a carousel of himself out and about, captioning it. “Paris how we looking?”

But nestled between pictures is a zoomed-in photo of Cenat, just showing his forehead and scalp in need of a retwist.

Deep in the throes of Mafiathon 3 stream, Cenat was quick to respond to Drake’s sneak diss, showing his live reaction to Drake posting that photo to his 142 million followers.

After he gets to the photo of himself, he pauses and puts his head in his hands for a few moments while staying silent.

“Why would he post this?” he yells while flipping through the carousel. “Draaaake.”

A frustrated Cenat then gets up and storms around the room, questioning Drake’s motives.

He continues, “Why would this n-gga post my sh-t? Where’d you get this from?”

It’s unclear if Drake was actually serious about his IG diss, but people’s rush to react to his moves was a topic of discussion in his recent conversation-style interview with Bobbi Althoff.

“First to be seen or offer their opinion or first to offer their opinion is not the actual response to your contribution,” he said. “So for example, when I’m dropping an album, they have phone calls, like media phone calls, deciding what stance so-and-so is gonna take…” he said. “The fastest comments and the ones that are meant to sit at the top with the most replies. It’s purposeful action. It is not the genuine reaction to how people feel about you.”

In the Althoff interview, Drake also threw shots at Rick Ross, claiming he rocks fake jewelry, and the Miami rapper was one of the first to address Cenat’s review of the Iceman livestream.

“Damn, Champagne Papi. They say them songs that you just streamed off your new project Whiteman, they say that shi-t ain’t dope. The comments crazy,” Ross said. “Shout out to Kai Cenat, he kept it real. Kai said that shit was ass.”

See social media’s reaction to Drake’s newfound beef with Cenat below.

Drake Trolls Kai Cenat’s Hairline Over His Criticism Of ‘Iceman’ Livestream was originally published on cassiuslife.com

