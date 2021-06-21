HomeEntertainment News

Drake Caught Talking to a Basketball Mom Courtside- Meet Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]

Posted 14 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Four

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty


Drake along with Michael B Jordan both attended a Sierra Canyon High School basketball game.

At the game, Drake was seen talking with a basketball mother of one of the players, courtside.

The mother, Johanna Leia is the mother of basketball player, Amari Bailey.

Amari Bailey is a 6’4″ shooting guard at Sierra Canyon High School, a No. 3 ranked school in the ESPN 60 for the class 2022.

While this basketball superstar helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Brazil, it wasn’t him who took all the attention that day.

It was his beautiful, body, waist snatched, mother.

Lol, even Twitter went off about how good Amari’s mother looks. One person on Twitter said, “No cap if Amari Bailey mama was on my sideline in high school I would’ve tried to go for 50 every game.”

 

RELATED:Is Your Girlfriend Picking Up If Michael B. Jordan Calls? [VOTE]

Drake Caught Talking to a Basketball Mom Courtside- Meet Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

5. Mother of Amari Bailey

