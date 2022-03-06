LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

D.L. Hughley isn’t one to pull his punches when it comes to sharing his opinions. In a recent interview, the comedian reasoned that Kanye West’s behavior when it comes to Kim Kardashian amounts to “stalking.”

Hughley sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad when he laid down his compelling rationale. After telling the host that Yeezy’s antics when it comes to his ex-wife and Pete Davidson have “never been funny,” he went in.

“I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happen and a woman or somebody is not believed and then things escalate,” said Hughley. “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’”

He added, “The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple of hundred million dollars. I just don’t think it’s funny.”

Hughley goes on to say Ye is basically being a Herb who counts on his “mystique” for everything and also added a graphic take on Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

He also sent some advice to Ye: “If you want your family, stop doing the sh*t that you did that made her leave.”

At least for now, it’s too late. The divorce apparently went through and a judge agreed to give Kardashian the status of “single.” Nevertheless, Ye shared a “divorce” poem on Instagram.

Even folk who usually care not what Hughley’s says are co-signing his take on this situation since the clip went viral. Watch the interview segment below as well as reactions in the gallery.

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim Kardashian, Twitter Debates was originally published on hiphopwired.com