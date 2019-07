Keith Sweat’s music rarely got the remix treatment. But, when he opted for some flavor, the legendary singer would call on grade-A rappers to lend him a helping hand.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out several of these collaborations you may remember below.

Crossing Over: Remember These Keith Sweat Hip-Hop Collaborations was originally published on magicbaltimore.com