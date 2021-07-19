HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Copy & Paste: Ice-T Trends On Social Media After Seeing Photos Of His Daughter! [PHOTOS]

Posted July 19, 2021

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Social media is asking did Coco’s genes even try!  Coco dropped a series of photos of her and her daughter looking just like her daddy! Once social media saw the five-year-old’s face, fans immediately started to compare her resemblance to Ice-T.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to her Instagram, Chanel Nicole is now out and about with her parents, showing up on the sidelines supporting her dad with her mom.  Check out the cutest photos of Ice-T’s twin below!

 

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

READ MORE:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Copy & Paste: Ice-T Trends On Social Media After Seeing Photos Of His Daughter! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Still Going Strong,…
 5 hours ago
07.20.21
Costly Gunshot Technology Targets Black Communities But Yields…
 7 hours ago
07.20.21
Willow Smith Makes A Powerful Statement By Shaving…
 23 hours ago
07.19.21
Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dead At 61
 1 day ago
07.19.21
10 items
Spitting Image: Twitter Can’t Get Over How Much…
 1 day ago
07.19.21
5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses
 1 day ago
07.19.21
The Law Effect: Hollywood’s Image Architect On Building…
 1 day ago
07.19.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…
 1 day ago
07.19.21
Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57
 4 days ago
07.16.21
Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex…
 5 days ago
07.15.21
Close