Entertainment News

City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker And More Celebs Bring The Style To Dreamville Festival

Published on April 3, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

2023 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty


Dreamville Festival has come and gone but the hot music and sizzling style is still lingering. Some of our favorite celebrities hit the stage in head-turning looks that we are sure added to their exhilarating performances. City Girls churned out a few of their top-charting hits in custom ensembles while Ari Lennox brought her usual sensuality to the stage in an erotic look that left little to the imagination.

Dreamville is a Black-owned musical festival that was started by rapper J. Cole in 2018. The cultural event takes place in Raleigh, North Carolina each year, and its goal is to promote diversity and inclusivity within the community. Thousands of people gather every spring to celebrate music, style, and more. And while we are always here for a good tune, the fashion is what really gives us life, period.

So without further ado, let’s get into this year’s Dreamville Festival celebrity style. Scroll down!

City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker And More Celebs Bring The Style To Dreamville Festival  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. City Girls

City Girls Source:Getty

City Girls served body and brazen rap lyrics in these custom L.O.C.A. brown leather bodysuits. The embellished garbs fit Yung Miami and JT like gloves, and their matching thigh-length boots set their looks off. 

2. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox Source:Getty

It definitely doesn’t get any sexier than Ari Lennox. The R&B crooner blessed the stage in a sheer Natalia Fedner wrap top and convertible skirt that put her chiseled stomach and toned thigh on full display. 

3. Baby Tate

Baby Tate Source:Getty

Baby Tate was in her year 2000s bag rocking a pleated, denim tennis skirt, a multi-colored top, and multicolored knee-high boots. 

4. Summer Walker

Summer Walker Source:Getty

Summer Walker was giving festival vibes in a white form-fitting knitted dress that featured splits on both sides. She paired the frock with white, ankle-strap sandals and gold jewelry. 

5. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

Usher serenaded the crown in a deep blue pants set that featured baggy bottoms and a jacket that he wore open to expose his sculpted chest. He complemented his fly look with sunglasses and white sneakers. 

6. Lil Durk

Lil Durk Source:Getty

Lil Durk did his thing on the stage in distressed jeans, a white t-shirt and a red and yellow letterman jacket. He accented his casual look with a yellow cap. 

7.  Johnny Venus of EarthGang

 Johnny Venus of EarthGang Source:Getty

Johnny Venus of EarthGang gave off rockstar vibes a sleeveless white top and textured bootcut pants. He completed his fashionable look with white sunshades, green fur-adorned shoes, and a mixture of jewelry. 

St Jude 2023
Black Business Pages RAL
Close