CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

Posted 14 hours ago

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty


We’ve been spending a lot of time with The Wilsons since quarantine… virtually that is. They’ve given us a glimpse into their family dynamic and we can’t get enough. And with Ciara pregnant with baby number three, we’re obsessing over every photo we get of the cool mom.

The Level Up singer blessed our timelines with a new set of baby bump photos while bathing in the sun. Like most women who are approaching the end of their pregnancy, Ci Ci’s developed some stretch marks around the lower section of her belly. But doesn’t that make it all the more beautiful?!

Check out more pics of Ci Ci slaying pregnancy in a bikini, below:

Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Earth Mama

Ciara is one with the earth in this sunny photo.

2. Bikini Baby Bump

Ci Ci is looking hot in this fringe bikini. 

3. Blonde Baddie

View this post on Instagram

Selfie Timer Shoot Kinda Day 🥰

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara is giving us blonde baby bump realness.

4. Blonde Baddie

With Russell Wilson snapping her photo, Ci Ci is serving blonde baddie. 

5. Bikini Bump

View this post on Instagram

The Bump is Bumpin 🥰

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ci Ci rocks a cowboy hat in this bikini clad pic.

6. All White Queen

View this post on Instagram

#Friday 📷 @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara’s worn a bikini most of her pregnancy and looks amazing in it.

Latest
Aubri Ebony Wants Black Models To Be Paid…
 20 mins ago
06.25.20
6 items
Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy…
 14 hours ago
06.24.20
15 items
Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin’…
 19 hours ago
06.24.20
An Off-Duty LAPD Officer Claimed Starbucks Put A…
 20 hours ago
06.24.20
Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her…
 21 hours ago
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…
 24 hours ago
06.24.20
Virtual Town Hall Will Discuss The State of…
 24 hours ago
06.24.20
7 Essential Hair Tips We Learned From ‘To…
 24 hours ago
06.24.20
Tremendously Teaching: T.I. Will Teach ‘Business of Trap…
 24 hours ago
06.24.20
Athlete Explains Why He’s Transferring After Racial Insensitivity…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
Brittany Ashton Holmes And Bug Hall In 'The Little Rascals'
“Little Rascals” Alfalfa Arrested For ‘Huffing’
 2 days ago
06.23.20
What Does Da Brat Know About Tamar’s Elevator…
 2 days ago
06.23.20
Delta Air Lines To Resume Flights To China…
 2 days ago
06.23.20
Close