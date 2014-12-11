Celebrity Moms Who Share Baby Daddies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Tina Knowles & TaQoya Branscomb

2. Mashonda & Alicia Keys After years of speculation and accusations, Mashonda has finally put her differences aside with Alicia Keys for the sake of their kids that they share with producer Swizz Beatz.

3. Shar Jackson & Britney Spears In 2004 child actress Shar Jackson was engaged to Kevin Federline, the father of her first two kids. After an affair with pop star Britney Spears surfaced, the two broke it off and within a year he was married to Spears and had two more kids.

4. Katie Holmes & Nicole Kidman Tom Cruise shares two adopted kids with Nicole and one daughter with Katie.

5. Melanie Brown & Nicole Murphy Nicole and Eddie Murphy divorced in 2006. A year later he welcomed a baby girl with former Spice Girl Melanie Brown.

6. Christina Milian & Nivea