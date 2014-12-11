Home

Celebrity Moms Who Share Baby Daddies

Posted December 11, 2014

1. Tina Knowles & TaQoya Branscomb

2. Mashonda & Alicia Keys

After years of speculation and accusations, Mashonda has finally put her differences aside with Alicia Keys for the sake of their kids that they share with producer Swizz Beatz.

3. Shar Jackson & Britney Spears

In 2004 child actress Shar Jackson was engaged to Kevin Federline, the father of her first two kids. After an affair with pop star Britney Spears surfaced, the two broke it off and within a year he was married to Spears and had two more kids.

4. Katie Holmes & Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise shares two adopted kids with Nicole and one daughter with Katie.

5. Melanie Brown & Nicole Murphy

Nicole and Eddie Murphy divorced in 2006. A year later he welcomed a baby girl with former Spice Girl Melanie Brown.

6. Christina Milian & Nivea

7. Toya Wright, Lauren London, Nivea and Sarah Vivian (not pictured)

All four women share a kid with rapper Lil’ Wayne.

