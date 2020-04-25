Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

CLOSE
Experiencing a global pandemic is literally the definition of stress. And when something as drastic as the world shutting down occurs, it’s difficult to maintain your mental health. They always say check on your strong friends. But now more than ever is the time to check in on all of your loved ones. Including yourself! One of the main ingredients to maintain your well-being during a time like this is to know that you’re not alone.

Believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling similar issues.

 

In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions.

In honor of #MentalHealthMonday, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

1. LIZZO

LIZZO Source:Radio One Digital

Lizzo On Depression: “I practice self-love. I look in the mirror and say, ‘I love you. You’re beautiful. You can do anything.’ Tell yourself that on your happy days so that you have the strength to tell yourself that on your darker days.”

2. Summer Walker

Summer Walker Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

“I can’t even accept an award in peace. You see how I spoke…I was scared. Everyone else gave a long ass speech. I didn’t because I have social anxiety.”

3. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Source:Splash News

Chrissy On Postpartum Depression: “[I] just didn’t think it could happen to me,” she wrote. “I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.”

4. Pete Davidson On Being Diagnosed With Borderline Personality Disorder

Source:Instagram

“It’s so hard and like, lame, but once you actually do it and go through the [Dialectical Behavior Therapy skills] book and you’re like, ‘I’m gonna use this skill’ or like hold ice or take a cold shower or listen to your favorite song really loud — it sounds fucking lame and annoying, but when you do it, it actually kind of works.”

5. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human.”

Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human." Source:Getty

6. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas.

Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas. Source:Getty

7. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school.

Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school. Source:Getty

8. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts.

Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts. Source:Getty

9. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, “I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control.”

After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, "I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control." Source:Getty

10. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007.

Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007. Source:Getty

11. Zayn Malik’s anxiety is often so crippling, it’s caused him to cancel shows.

Zayn Malik's anxiety is often so crippling, it's caused him to cancel shows. Source:Getty

12. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, “I’m not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward.”

Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, "I'm not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward." Source:Getty

13. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, “I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be okay. It’ll be okay.'”

The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, "I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, 'Hey, it's gonna be okay. It'll be okay.'" Source:Getty

14. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, “I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health.”

Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, "I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health." Source:Getty
