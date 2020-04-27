CLOSE
Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter’s Bangin’ A** Natural Body?!

Posted 6 hours ago

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Sevyn Streeter set the Internet on fire, this weekend, when she posted a hot shot in her bikini. Centered in a field of grass, her beautiful and sculpted Black body was like art. Sis is ready for the summer… whatever version of the summer we get that is.

Sevyn is wearing a leopard print “Naomi” bikini top by G Saints Collection ($75) and “Wild Thang Kini” bottoms from Peluxy Official ($25).

If you’ve been paying attention to the And It Won’t Stop singer, she’s been #bodygoals for a minute now. She’s clearly been working in the studio and in the gym. Streeter teased visuals for her current single “WHATCHUSAY” on social media and flexed her fine natural curves while dipped in gold.

Keep scrolling to see Sevyn’s killer bod…

1. Break The Internet

If “damn” was a person, it would be Sevyn Streeter’s quarantine body.

2. Outtakes

When your outtake looks this good, it has to make the timeline.

3. Bikini Bottom

View this post on Instagram

This is a depiction of how my life should b rn😐

A post shared by Sev (@sevyn) on

Sevyn’s stretched-out pose is serving us sun kissed goals.

4. Versace Hottie

Sevyn has clearly been keeping up with her workout routine while social-distancing.

5. LBD

Sevyn doesn’t only look good in a bikini, her curves are hugging this little black dress.

6. Dipped In Gold

Sevyn Streeter is statuesque as this golden sculpture.

7. Lace Gang

Sevyn gave us a glimpse of her boudoir bod in this sexy lace teddy.

