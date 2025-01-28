Sis, That Blue Light Is Aging You. Here Are 5 Tinted Sunscreens You Need To Combat It

I hate to be the one to tell you this, but it’s time to nix your regular sunscreen because it’s not doing its job, sis. Yup. I was also shocked when I heard the news while visiting

Flourish Dermatology

in New Orleans, LA – a thriving dermatology practice owned by a Black woman (Dr. Payne) who is all about preserving melanin skin.

When Dr. Payne asked me what sunscreen I used, I was proud to rattle off its name because of its nourishing ingredients. However, what came next was not the praise I assumed I would get. Dr. Payne informed me that recent research (gathered during the work-from-home pandemic era) revealed that blue light is aging people of all colors, and the best way to combat that is by using tinted sunscreen, not regular sunscreen.

What Is Blue Light?

Why Tinted Sunscreen?

Source: PeopleImages / GettyAccording to Dr. Payne, blue light is emitted by electronic devices, including computer and tablet screens, cell phones, and LED lighting. “It can have many harmful effects on your skin. For example, because this wavelength of light penetrates deeper into the skin compared to UV light,” the Hampton University alum stated. “It can lead to accelerated skin aging due to oxidative stress and loss of elasticity. It can also cause and prolong existing hyperpigmentation, as it triggers melanocytes (the pigment-producing cells) to overproduce pigment, leading to prolonged inflammation and subsequent dark spots,” she continued.After discovering my sunscreen was not sunscreen-ing, I was curious if others knew about this. I immediately entered my group chat, consisting of melanated baddies, and asked if anyone was using tinted sunscreen. Replies like “What,” “Girl, nah,” “I wear makeup,” and “Nope” covered my phone screen. This prompted me to get additional insight from Dr. Payne and share it with as many people as possible. Because most people spend a considerable amount of time in front of a computer or some other device that gives off blue light, exposing themselves daily to the adverse effects of this light without any protection.From my chat with Dr. Payne, I learned that productive sunscreen is all about iron oxide found in tinted sunscreens. This powerful element protects your skin against the harmful glare of blue light. “Iron oxide can reflect visible light away from the skin. It also has antioxidant properties that can help mitigate the potentially harmful effects of visible light and blue light on the skin,” Dr. Payne affirmed.While we can’t do anything about not using the correct sunscreen in the past to counter blue light, it’s not too late to protect your skin now. Jump in below to discover some recommended tinted sunscreens that work well with melanin skin.