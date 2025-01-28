Sis, That Blue Light Is Aging You. Here Are 5 Tinted Sunscreens You Need To Combat It

5 Tinted Sunscreens That Help to Combat Blue Light
What Is Blue Light?Source: PeopleImages / Getty
Why Tinted Sunscreen?From my chat with Dr. Payne, I learned that productive sunscreen is all about iron oxide found in tinted sunscreens. This powerful element protects your skin against the harmful glare of blue light. "Iron oxide can reflect visible light away from the skin. It also has antioxidant properties that can help mitigate the potentially harmful effects of visible light and blue light on the skin," Dr. Payne affirmed. While we can't do anything about not using the correct sunscreen in the past to counter blue light, it's not too late to protect your skin now. Jump in below to discover some recommended tinted sunscreens that work well with melanin skin.
1. Fenty Beauty Hydra Vizor Huez SPF 30
Fenty Beauty’s tinted sunscreen is packed with essential ingredients to protect your skin. It’s also hydrating and provides light coverage.Shop Now
2. Flourish Dermatology Lightweight Sheer Tinted Sunscreen
I’ve used this tinted sunscreen daily since my appointment with Dr. Payne, and I can’t wait to spread it on my face in the morning. It’s lightweight, effortlessly blends, and gives my skin a subtle flow. Oh, and it’s formulated by Dr. Payne, so of course, it has everything a tinted sunscreen is supposed to have.Shop Now
3. Neutrogena Mineral UV-Tint
Recommended by Dr. Payne, this mineral-tinted sunscreen by Neutrogena not only protects your skin from sun rays and blue light but also helps cover up imperfections.Shop Now
4. EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen protects from blue light while helping to even skin tone. It’s fragrance—and paraben-free, and Dr. Payne also recommends it.Shop Now
5. Geologie Tinted SPF Cream
This tinted SPF cream provides the essential ingredients to shield your skin from the sun while nourishing it with deep, luxurious hydration.Shop Now
