Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl

Posted 23 hours ago

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty


The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the super bowl, last night, but Blue Ivy was the MVP. The 8-year-old rock star in her right was photographed as she walked on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium. Sis was rocking $500 studded Balmain boots.

Jay Z was on daddy duty and doubled as her personal photographer, snapping shots of her posing in her leather get-up.

Jay Z kept it Gucci in Gucci for the festivities.

Any Blue Ivy appearance leads to her trending on Twitter so it was only natural her name ended up on our right rail. From people bragging about her ensemble to then turning her texting into a meme… we were just witnesses on Blue Ivy’s Internet. See what everyone was saying, below:

