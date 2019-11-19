CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

#BlackTwitter Is Losing It Over Draya’s Sexy Savage X Fenty Lingerie Video

Posted 7 hours ago

Daily Pop - Season 2019

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty


Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is inherently sexy. It’s designed by Rihanna for goodness sake. So when Draya shared a video on her social media wearing the “Baby Scalloped Lace Triangle Bralette” and matching bottoms (in sunflower) she naturally set the Internet ablaze.

Men and women alike have flocked to Twitter to express their adulation for Draya’s body while encouraging her to create a “Fans Only” account to which they can give all their money.

Draya, who woke up to all the hoopla, dropped a tweet to set the record straight about ever having plastic surgery. According to the Mint Swim entrepreneur, she’s only had work on her breasts.

Draya made it clear she didn’t know what the Internet was talking about, only to spark several responses, which led to her trending.

 

Then she figured out what it was…

Savage X Fenty is currently 65% off right, cop the lingerie look Draya wore, here.

#BlackTwitter Is Losing It Over Draya’s Sexy Savage X Fenty Lingerie Video  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
'The Price Is Right' Daytime Emmys-Themed Episode Taping
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Is Headed To…
 6 hours ago
11.19.19
14 items
#BlackTwitter Is Losing It Over Draya’s Sexy Savage…
 7 hours ago
11.19.19
36 items
2019’s Top R&B Songs To Add To Your…
 8 hours ago
11.19.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 8 hours ago
11.19.19
Black Friday And Holiday Deals Are Here
 11 hours ago
11.19.19
Netflix Fights Back: Response To Mo’Nique’s Lawsuit Shows…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 1 day ago
11.18.19
WATCH: Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout At Charles Drew…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]
 1 day ago
11.18.19
18 items
The Best and The Worst Fashion at the…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Says Double Mastectomy Was A…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Vintage Video: Lisa Bonet Turns 52 Today But…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close