BlackTwitter Is Losing It Over Draya’s Sexy Savage X Fenty Lingerie Video

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is inherently sexy. It’s designed by Rihanna for goodness sake. So when Draya shared a video on her social media wearing the “” and matching bottoms (in sunflower) she naturally set the Internet ablaze.

Men and women alike have flocked to Twitter to express their adulation for Draya’s body while encouraging her to create a “Fans Only” account to which they can give all their money.

Draya, who woke up to all the hoopla, dropped a tweet to set the record straight about ever having plastic surgery. According to the Mint Swim entrepreneur, she’s only had work on her breasts.

For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, fat transfer, and Brazilian butt lift…. for any confusion out there. There isn’t a doctor out there that can take credit for anything on me except these boobs and that’s dr david Kim BEVERLY HILLS plastic surgery. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

Draya made it clear she didn’t know what the Internet was talking about, only to spark several responses, which led to her trending.

What is this only fans thing you guys are talking about ? — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

Then she figured out what it was…

Ahaha. It is porn. Lol. Almost got me guys. 🤭 — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) November 18, 2019

