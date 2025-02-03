Black Artist With The Most Grammy Wins In A Single Night
Black Artist With The Most Grammy Wins In A Single NightThe Grammy Awards have long been a stage where musical greatness is recognized, and over the years, several Black artists have left their mark by winning multiple awards in a single night. These historic wins have not only solidified their legacies but also showcased the undeniable impact of Black artistry across genres like R&B, hip-hop, soul, and pop. From iconic performances to groundbreaking albums, some artists have taken home as many as eight trophies in one ceremony, setting records that still stand today. Others have secured five or six wins in a single night, sweeping major categories like Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap or R&B Album. Their wins often symbolize more than just musical excellence—they reflect cultural influence, creative innovation, and the ability to redefine entire genres. Check Out Black Artist With The Most Grammy Wins In A Single Night Below RELATED: Eminem Says Kendrick Lamar Will Dominate the 2025 Grammys
1. Doja Cat (2022) – Kiss Me More (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance) (2 Wins in One Night)
2. The Weeknd (2016, 2021) – Can’t Feel My Face, Earned It, Blinding Lights(2 Wins in One Night)
3. Rihanna (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2018) – Umbrella, Run This Town, All of the Lights (2 Wins in One Night)
4. Lizzo (2020) – Truth Hurts, Cuz I Love You (3 Wins in One Night)
5. Mary J. Blige (2007) – The Breakthrough, Be Without You (3 Wins in One Night)
6. Usher (2005) – Confessions, Yeah! (3 Wins in One Night)
7. Megan Thee Stallion (2021) – Savage Remix, Best New Artist (3 Wins in One Night)
8. OutKast (2004) – Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (3 Wins in One Night)
9. Jay-Z (2013) – No Church in the Wild, Niggas in Paris ((3 Wins in One Night)
10. Whitney Houston (1994) – The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album (3 Wins in One Night)
11. Prince (1985) – Purple Rain (3 Wins in One Night)
12. SZA (2024) – Snooze, Kill Bill, SOS (3 Wins in One Night)
13. H.E.R. (2021) – I Can’t Breathe, multiple R&B awards (4 Wins in One Night)
14. Silk Sonic (2022) – Leave the Door Open (4 Wins in One Night)
15. Childish Gambino (2019) – This Is America sweep (4 Wins in One Night)
16. Lil Wayne (2009) – Tha Carter III, Lollipop (4 Wins in One Night)
17. Beyoncé (2017, 2021) – Lemonade, Black Parade, Savage Remix (4 Wins in One Night)
18. Stevie Wonder (1977) – Songs in the Key of Life (4 Wins in One Night)
19. Alicia Keys (2002) – Songs in A Minor (5 Wins in One Night)
20. Kendrick Lamar (2016) – To Pimp a Butterfly, Alright (5 Wins in One Night)
21. Lauryn Hill (1999) – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (5 Wins in One Night)
22. Kanye West (2005, 2006, 2008, 2012) – The College Dropout, Graduation, MBDTF (5 Wins in One Night)
23. Beyoncé (2010) – I Am… Sasha Fierce (Record-breaking for a female artist) (6 Wins in One Night)
24. Michael Jackson (1984) – Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It (8 Wins, Most by a Black artist in a single night)
Black Artist With The Most Grammy Wins In A Single Night was originally published on hot1009.com
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3