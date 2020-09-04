Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. EDT, Sept. 4, 2020 —

Happy Bey Day!

Today is Beyoncé‘s birthday and social media is on fire. The queen of everything is 39 years old and we’ve had the pleasure of seeing her evolve over more than 20 years. From her days in Destiny’s Child to her solo debut hit single “Crazy in Love” in 2004 to the groundbreaking “Lemonade” in 2016, Mrs. Carter has certainly and rightfully earned her place in pop culture history.

This year it seems Queen Bey may have something extra special in store after it was reported that she recently “took over” a TV studio “in the Hamptons to record a top-secret video.” As of Friday morning, it was still unclear what would come of whatever she was doing there. But Beyoncé’s loyal legion of followers — more popularly known as the Bey Hive — were still celebrating their queen’s birthday as if t was their own.

And to be sure, while many of Beyoncé’s fans are everyday people, there are also plenty of her fellow superstars who also adore her. That was especially evident Friday as Twitter was lit with shout outs from a nonstop stream of celebrities who took the time to tweet their tidings and wish Beyoncé that happiest birthday.

Happy birthday Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/7ugOMYJQoS — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 4, 2020

Queen Bey was also being recognized by the United Nations for her feminist activism that is “always supporting equality, empowering women to trust in themselves, encouraging girls to be bold & inspiring us all.

🎉Happy Birthday, @Beyonce!🎉 Thank you for always supporting equality, empowering women to trust in themselves, encouraging girls to be bold & inspiring us all. #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/jpQUixYc4X — UN Women (@UN_Women) September 4, 2020

Bey has also never shied away from embracing her roots. So in honor of her birthday, check out our favorite, Blackest Beyoncé moments on stage.

