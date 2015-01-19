Home

Big Boned Babes That Make Us Proud Of Our Curves

Posted January 19, 2015

We’re shouting out all of the celebrity women who embrace their curves because there’s not anything wrong with them! Work it ladies!

Big Boned Babes That Make Us Proud Of Our Curves was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown

2. Kim Coles

Kim Coles

3. Countess Vaughn

Countess Vaughn

4. Gabourey Sidibe

Gabourey Sidibe

5. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash

6. NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes

7. Michaela Pereira

Michaela Pereira

8. Loni Love

Loni Love

9. Gail King

Gail King

10. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

11. Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd

12. Amber Riley

Amber Riley

13. Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique

(Photo: Instagram)

14. Kelly Price

Kelly Price

15. Jill Scott

Jill Scott

16. Angie Stone

Angie Stone

17. Emily B

Emily B

18. Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan

19. Faith Evans

Faith Evans

20. Candice Glover

Candice Glover

21. Nicci Gilbert

Nicci Gilbert
