We’re shouting out all of the celebrity women who embrace their curves because there’s not anything wrong with them! Work it ladies!
Big Boned Babes That Make Us Proud Of Our Curves was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Yvette Nicole Brown
2. Kim Coles
3. Countess Vaughn
4. Gabourey Sidibe
5. Niecy Nash
6. NeNe Leakes
7. Michaela Pereira
8. Loni Love
9. Gail King
10. Oprah Winfrey
11. Sherri Shepherd
12. Amber Riley
13. Mo’Nique
(Photo: Instagram)
14. Kelly Price
15. Jill Scott
16. Angie Stone
17. Emily B
18. Jazmine Sullivan
19. Faith Evans
20. Candice Glover
21. Nicci Gilbert
comments – add yours