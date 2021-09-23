HomeEntertainment News

Bianca Lawson Wears A Charles & Ron Gown On HB’s ‘The Fashion Issue’ Cover

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bianca Lawson

Source: Beast Williams / HelloBeautiful


It’s a typical sunny day in LA, and “Queen Sugar” actress Bianca Lawson is at a secret location trying on gowns for our “Fashion Issue” cover shoot. She spends a few hours in glam before emerging on set with 40″ hair dripping from a statement headpiece by Ivan Bitton over her Charles & Ron FW21 gown. The fabric tells its own story. She’s literally wearing art and divine jewels by Shedean Jewelz  and Tata LA.

Bianca was styled by iCON Billingsley; her hair laid by Michelle Richardson and makeup by Juanice Reed.

MUST READ: The Evolution Of Bianca Lawson

In our cover story, Bianca opens up about where her life and art meet in her Queen Sugar character Darla. “You know all those episodes where [Darla] was depressed — I’ve struggled with that my whole life but it was never something I would talk about or express to anyone,” Lawson tells HelloBeautiful. “Through her, I could sort of just let the guard down. I think it has been good for me.”

Lawson goes on to reveal what she learned from her family, contemplating motherhood and watching her character evolve as she does. Read the cover story, here.

Bianca Lawson Wears A Charles & Ron Gown On HB’s ‘The Fashion Issue’ Cover  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:for HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

2. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

3. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

4. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

5. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

6. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

Latest

Kelly Price Reportedly Missing In Georgia Following COVID-19…

 8 hours ago
09.24.21

R. Kelly’s Defense Lawyer Bizarrely Compares Him To…

 14 hours ago
09.24.21

Boogie Down: Gorillas At The Bronx Zoo Spotted…

 15 hours ago
09.24.21

Beyoncé Pens Heartfelt Letter Thanking Fans For 40th…

 17 hours ago
09.24.21

The Fugees Rocked The Stage Together For The…

 18 hours ago
09.24.21

How Jermaine Dupri Gave Houston Its Signature Beat…

 2 days ago
09.23.21

Accuser Spoke Out Against Nicki Minaj and Her…

 2 days ago
09.23.21

Jay-Z and Team Roc File Lawsuit Against Kansas…

 2 days ago
09.23.21
6 items

Bianca Lawson Wears A Charles & Ron Gown…

 2 days ago
09.24.21

Slur-Happy Country Star Morgan Wallen Falls Short On…

 2 days ago
09.23.21
Close