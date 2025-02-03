Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Bey, Jay & Blue: Our Favorite Grammy Pics of The Carters

Bey, Jay & Blue: Our Favorite Grammy Pics of The Carters

Published on February 3, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

La Familia

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Sunday night (Feb 3) at the 67th Grammy Awards, COWBOY CARTER won three Grammys including Album Of The Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and earned 11 Grammy nominations this year, making Beyoncé the most-nominated and most-awarded artist in Grammy history with a grand total of 99 nominations and 35 wins. 
That’s right – Bey now has a Grammy for Album of The Year. “Oh my god. Wow, I was really not expecting this,” she said during her Album of the Year acceptance speech. “I want to thank God, oh my God, that I’m still able to do what I love after so many years.”

Related Stories

After acknowledging “all the incredible country artists that accepted this album,” she spoke on trusting the process, adding, “I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and stay persistent.” Of course, Jay and Blue were by her side for the monumental moment. Check out our favorite moments with The Carters at The 67th GRAMMY Awards below.

1. Bey and Blue

Bey and Blue
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

2. La Familia

La Familia
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

3. BEYONCÉ Wins BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

4. All Smiles

All Smiles
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

5. What a Night

What a Night
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

6. BEYONCÉ Reacts To ALBUM OF THE YEAR

7. Taylor and Bey

Taylor and Bey
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

8. BEYONCE Backstage At The 2025 GRAMMYs

9. The Carters

The Carters
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

10. Hov, Bey and Bruno

Hov, Bey and Bruno
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

11. Beyoncé SHOCKED By Best Country Album Win

12. Well Deserved Bey!

Well Deserved Bey!
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

13. B&W

B&W
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

14. Cowboy Carter Tour Loading

Cowboy Carter Tour Loading
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

15. Two Queens

Two Queens
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

16. Blue Grew Up Right Before Our Eyes

Blue Grew Up Right Before Our Eyes
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

17. Round of Applause

Round of Applause
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

18. Beyonce and Alicia Keys

Beyonce and Alicia Keys
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

19. A Queen

A Queen
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

20. A Long Time Coming

A Long Time Coming
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

21. Trust the Process

Trust the Process
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

22. A Proud Moment

A Proud Moment
Source: Getty

The 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena

Bey, Jay & Blue: Our Favorite Grammy Pics of The Carters was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close