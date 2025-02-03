Bey, Jay & Blue: Our Favorite Grammy Pics of The Carters

at the 67th Grammy Awards,

COWBOY CARTER

won three Grammys including Album Of The Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and earned 11 Grammy nominations this year, making Beyoncé the most-nominated and most-awarded artist in Grammy history with a grand total of 99 nominations and 35 wins.

Sunday night (Feb 3)That’s right – Bey now has a Grammy for Album of The Year. “Oh my god. Wow, I was really not expecting this,” she said during her Album of the Year acceptance speech. “I want to thank God, oh my God, that I’m still able to do what I love after so many years.”After acknowledging “all the incredible country artists that accepted this album,” she spoke on trusting the process, adding, “I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and stay persistent.” Of course, Jay and Blue were by her side for the monumental moment. Check out our favorite moments with The Carters at The 67th GRAMMY Awards below.